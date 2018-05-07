Skip to content
Sacramento
NorCal man’s ‘funky, old’ Nikes sell for $50K
DNA leads to arrest of man suspected in 1990s California rape cases
Police officer shot in Sacramento
NorCal man lit propane canisters on fire during fight with roommate, police say
Tijuana police arrest man wanted in NorCal murder
More Sacramento Headlines
Blind woman says some Lyft drivers turn her down when they see her service dog
Man wanted for murder may be in San Diego
Security camera shows armed robbers drag 77-year-old man through his home
‘Taylor Swift’ escapes her antelope enclosure at California zoo
Mother meets daughter she kept a secret for 52 years
State Sen. Joel Anderson accused of threatening to assault female lobbyist
Women say Uber driver ‘terrorized’ them during 25-minute nightmare ride
2 years after woman seen carrying human skull on stick, remains are ID’d
Report uncovers secret DMV for lawmakers while wait times balloon elsewhere
Father of twin 10-year-old girls shot to death while taking out trash