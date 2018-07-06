Skip to content
Rollover crash
Driver airlifted to hospital after rollover crash
Truck full of teens crashes, killing 1
Video
Woman seriously hurt in DUI rollover crash
Driver uninjured when car flips onto roof
SUV flips onto roof on Mission Valley freeway
More Rollover crash Headlines
1 killed in fiery I-8 crash near Live Oak Springs
North County man dies nearly a week after rollover crash
1 killed, 3 injured as pickup tumbles down North County mountain
Elderly driver killed as car rolls down embankment
Man crushed by his truck in deadly rollover crash
Authorities identify 25-year-old man killed in crash near Camp Pendleton
89-year-old seriously injured in rollover crash
Driver injured after car flips, rolls on freeway
Driver thrown from car, killed in rollover crash
Man suffers spinal injury in rollover crash