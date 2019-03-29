Skip to content
Robert Mueller
In congressional hearings, Mueller sticks by his report
Mueller’s deputy to appear beside him during Wednesday’s hearings
Mueller testimony: 10 things to watch at Wednesday hearings
Robert Mueller hearings might be delayed 1 week
Mueller: ‘We would have said so’ if clear Trump didn’t commit crime
Trump invokes executive privilege over Mueller report
Mueller agrees to appear before Congress May 15
AG William Barr testifies on Mueller report before Congress
‘I’m f—ed’: Trump feared Mueller appointment would end his presidency
Attorney General Barr releases redacted Mueller report
Barnes & Noble offers free download of Mueller report
Justice Dept. expected to release Mueller report Thursday
Barr says edited version of Mueller report to be released within a week
House panel authorizes subpoena for Mueller report
Redacted version of Mueller report to be released by mid-April, AG says