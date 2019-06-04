Skip to content
fox5sandiego.com
San Diego
63°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
News Apps
Email Newsletters
Remarkable Women 2020
Coronavirus
Hidden History
Politics
Traffic
Morning News
Local
California
National
World
Entertainment
Health
Business
Tech
Border Report
Earthquakes
Explore San Diego
Podcasts
Get a copy of a news story
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Warnings
Seen on FOX 5
Primary Election
Primary election results
California Primary Voter Guide
Voter Resources for the California Primary
Sports
Padres
Neighborhood All-Stars
High School Sports
Contests
Be Our Guest
About Us
Our Team
FOX 5 TV Schedule
Jobs at Fox 5
Advertise with FOX 5
Terms of Use
High Definition Media Specifications
Closed Captioning Info
Public File Help
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
robbery
Sprint store robbed in National City
Man stabs himself before reporting fake robbery to police
Thief steals money from CVS pharmacy
Man found guilty of murder in convenience store robbery
Man charged with robbery after forcibly stealing $10 from grandmother’s undergarments
More robbery Headlines
Man robs Jack in the Box in Otay Mesa
Man with bag over head robs gas station at gunpoint
Getaway car found abandoned after jewelry store robbery
Robbers steal $2.5M in coins from Mexico’s mint in daylight heist
Man accused of stealing lottery tickets from liquor store
Grocery store in Otay Mesa robbed at gunpoint
Gunman steals lottery tickets from liquor store
Man accused of Pride parade threats charged in series of bank robberies
Gunman stabs man, steals his phone before firing gun
Man in Dodgers cap robs East County bank