Road rage
Road rage blamed for van that crashed into retaining wall, police say
Man convicted for road rage stabbing that killed father of 5
Video shows Mercedes driver ram car outside crowded LA taco truck
Woman appears to pull gun on driver during road rage altercation
Family hurt after fireworks explode in truck during road rage incident
Police: Man severely beat driver who cut him off at Arby’s
Community finishes murdered dad’s dream project for daughters
Suspect arrested in apparent road rage killing of 10-year-old girl
Man denies murdering father of 5 in road-rage stabbing
Man killed in apparent road-rage stabbing was father of 5
Man stabbed to death in apparent road rage incident
Man guilty of stabbing teen, then filming his dying moments in Temecula parking lot
Hit-and-run leads to chase, second crash in College Area
Off-duty ICE agent charged in South Bay road rage incident
Charges dropped against man accused of road rage attack in ‘terrible lie’