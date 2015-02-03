Skip to content
Ride-sharing
Uber driver charged with kidnapping, assault after woman reports ride from hell
Lyft expands discounted subscription model to San Diego
Lyft to pay San Diego residents to use public transit for 30 days
Uber Health will get patients to and from the doctor
Man who posed as rideshare driver raped seven women, prosecutors say
Uber’s new express carpooling service may rival the city bus
NFL player Edwin Jackson killed by suspected drunk driver
New California law lets alcohol providers offer free rides to drinkers
Uber’s CEO is stepping aside indefinitely
Tesloop offers ride-sharing service in a Tesla
Uber is turning your friends’ phones into destinations
Lyft driver from Escondido killed while helping sick passenger
Ride share driver accused of sexually assaulting teen girls
Ride service Uber changes gun policy
Uber to develop self-driving car technology