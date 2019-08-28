Skip to content
fox5sandiego.com
San Diego
63°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
News Apps
Email Newsletters
Remarkable Women 2020
Coronavirus
Hidden History
Politics
Traffic
Morning News
Local
California
National
World
Entertainment
Health
Business
Tech
Border Report
Earthquakes
Explore San Diego
Podcasts
Get a copy of a news story
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Warnings
Seen on FOX 5
Primary Election
Primary election results
California Primary Voter Guide
Voter Resources for the California Primary
Sports
Padres
Neighborhood All-Stars
High School Sports
Contests
Be Our Guest
About Us
Our Team
FOX 5 TV Schedule
Jobs at Fox 5
Advertise with FOX 5
Terms of Use
High Definition Media Specifications
Closed Captioning Info
Public File Help
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Rich DeMuro
'Smart diaper' device alerts parents
Video
Vespa develops robot that follows you, carries your stuff
Reviewing the best apps and sites for Black Friday
New tools help protect digital privacy
Motorola brings back the Razr
More Rich DeMuro Headlines
Device makes texts without cell service possible
Apple’s new AirPods have new features, premium price tag
‘FitBit for dogs’ among latest pet tech gadgets
Sick of losing your AirPods? This accessory promises to help
Electric car subscription serves as ‘mobile living room’
Apple’s new streaming service to cost $5 monthly
Warehouse robots help small companies keep up
We put Samsung’s latest gadgets to the test
Putting 5G mobile speeds to the test
Mario Kart will soon be available on smartphones