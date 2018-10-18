Skip to content
Restaurant
Chef Billy ‘Butter’ Joyce fuels pro-athletes in San Diego
First all-vegan sushi restaurant opens in San Diego
Chef celebrates 10 years of selling Cuban-inspired pastries
Chargers’ loss is your gain: San Diego taco shops offer free burritos, tacos
Tacos El Gordo owes more than $45K in unpaid worker safety fines
Sidecar Doughnuts opens first San Diego shop
Luxury theater, dining and entertainment complex opens in Gaslamp
One of San Diego’s oldest family-run restaurants to close
It’s last call for the legendary Red Fox Room’s 59-year location
Chick-fil-A announces delivery service, 200K chicken sandwich giveaway
Applebee’s bet on stress eaters – and it’s paying off
Farm-to-table food and craft beer spot opens in Scripps Ranch
Authentic French bakery opens in Scripps Ranch
Upgrade your Taco Tuesday at Lola 55
San Diego restaurants take part in Dine Out for the Cure