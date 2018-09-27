Skip to content
fox5sandiego.com
San Diego
63°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
News Apps
Email Newsletters
Remarkable Women 2020
Coronavirus
Hidden History
Politics
Traffic
Morning News
Local
California
National
World
Entertainment
Health
Business
Tech
Border Report
Earthquakes
Explore San Diego
Podcasts
Get a copy of a news story
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Warnings
Seen on FOX 5
Primary Election
Primary election results
California Primary Voter Guide
Voter Resources for the California Primary
Sports
Padres
Neighborhood All-Stars
High School Sports
Contests
Be Our Guest
About Us
Our Team
FOX 5 TV Schedule
Jobs at Fox 5
Advertise with FOX 5
Terms of Use
High Definition Media Specifications
Closed Captioning Info
Public File Help
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
rescue
Helicopter rescues hiking couple suffering from heat exhaustion
Maui yoga instructor who vanished weeks ago found alive
WATCH: Baby reunited with dad after being rescued from burning building
Firefighters rescue man in flip-flops from La Jolla Cove
Cross-country skier falls through ice in East County lake
More rescue Headlines
Dog survives 96 days in wilderness before being reunited with owner
Body found near capsized kayak in San Vicente Reservoir
Tourist swept away by waves after chasing dog into ocean
6-year-old girl rescued after using Facebook to send photos of dead father
Where have you heard this before? Lakeside Fire saves cat from tree
Thunderstorms flood roads and homes, trap people in cars across county
15 rescued, 3 feared dead after fishing boat fire
Brothers save woman, dogs trapped in sinking minivan: ‘We got to get the lady out’
Mountain top marriage proposal ends with rescue
WATCH: Lifeguards rescue 70-lb sea turtle hooked on fishing line