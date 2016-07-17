Skip to content
fox5sandiego.com
San Diego
63°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
News Apps
Email Newsletters
Remarkable Women 2020
Coronavirus
Hidden History
Politics
Traffic
Morning News
Local
California
National
World
Entertainment
Health
Business
Tech
Border Report
Earthquakes
Explore San Diego
Podcasts
Get a copy of a news story
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Warnings
Seen on FOX 5
Primary Election
Primary election results
California Primary Voter Guide
Voter Resources for the California Primary
Sports
Padres
Neighborhood All-Stars
High School Sports
Contests
Be Our Guest
About Us
Our Team
FOX 5 TV Schedule
Jobs at Fox 5
Advertise with FOX 5
Terms of Use
High Definition Media Specifications
Closed Captioning Info
Public File Help
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Republican National Convention
Protesters set fire to American Flag outside GOP convention
Republican delegates formally select Trump as presidential nominee
Remember when Joe Biden plagiarized a speech while running for president?
How an out-of-work journalist first spotted the Melania Trump speech plagiarism
Mother of Benghazi victim gives emotional speech at RNC
More Republican National Convention Headlines
Convention drama: Trump campaign stops rules rebellion
Melania Trump gives insight into husband Donald’s character
Watch Live: Republican National Convention in Cleveland
GOP convention schedule of speakers announced
Cleveland police union asks Ohio governor to ban open carrying of weapons during RNC