Religion
VA secretary changes rules to allow displaying of religious symbols
Death toll nears 300 in Sri Lanka church, hotel bombings
Church celebrates 150th anniversary by releasing signature beer
Mormon church drops anti-LGBT policy, saying children of same-sex couples now can be baptized
Jewish group reciprocates kindness to the Muslim community in New Zealand after massacre
More Religion Headlines
San Diego Catholic Diocese adds 8 priests to list of sexual predators
Pope says ‘outrage’ justified over Irish Church abuse
Mormons don’t want you calling them Mormons anymore
Teacher says he was forced to resign after refusing to call transgender student by preferred name
Jesus ‘wouldn’t be riding a donkey’: Televangelist says God thinks he needs $54M private jet
Cannabis church sues city after police raid
No time for Ash Wednesday? Church offers ashes on-the-go
City Council OKs religious resort in Mission Valley
Muslims appalled by ‘perfect man’ billboard
Trump signs executive order to ‘vigorously promote religious liberty’