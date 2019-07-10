Skip to content
recall
Toyota expands recall by more than 1 million vehicles
Feds encourage car owners to check vehicles for recall notices
Video
Contigo recalls kids water bottles due to choking hazard for second time in 6 months
Lowe’s recalls ceiling fans over fear of faulty blades flying off during use
Baby carriers sold by Target, Amazon recalled over buckle safety concerns
4 companies recall more than 165K infant incline sleepers due to suffocation risk
Toyota, Honda recall millions of vehicles
Drug companies recall more popular heartburn medications
Hallmark recalls candles ahead of the holidays
More than 130K pounds of ground beef recalled for possible plastic contamination
Nissan recalls 1.23 million vehicles to fix problem with backup cameras
GM recalls 3.4 million trucks, SUVs
Ford recalls more than 500K vehicles in North America
180,000 smoke alarms recalled because they may not work during a fire
Hamburger, hot dog buns sold at stores like Walmart recalled over choking hazard