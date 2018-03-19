Skip to content
Rebecca Zahau
Zahau family unveils $100K reward in Coronado mansion death
For sale: Tour the infamous Spreckels mansion
Judge rejects Adam Shacknai’s plea for new civil trial over Rebecca Zahau’s death
Coronado Mansion Mystery: Stories you haven’t heard (Part II)
Coronado Mansion Mystery: Stories you haven’t heard (Part I)
More Rebecca Zahau Headlines
Review confirms suicide ruling in Zahau hanging case, sheriff says
Sheriff’s Department to review Rebecca Zahau case
Shacknai’s attorney will appeal ‘outrageous verdict’ in Rebecca Zahau wrongful death case
Sheriff Gore ‘surprised’ by Rebecca Zahau civil case verdict
Jury finds Adam Shacknai responsible for Rebecca Zahau’s death
Testimony ends in Coronado mansion death lawsuit; closing arguments set for Monday
Marcia Clark doesn’t believe Rebecca Zahau’s death was a suicide
Knot expert shows how Zahau could have tied herself up
Jonah Shacknai says brother harming his girlfriend is ‘inconceivable’
Defendant in Zahau wrongful death suit says he didn’t kill her