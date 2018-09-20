Skip to content
fox5sandiego.com
San Diego
63°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
News Apps
Email Newsletters
Remarkable Women 2020
Coronavirus
Hidden History
Politics
Traffic
Morning News
Local
California
National
World
Entertainment
Health
Business
Tech
Border Report
Earthquakes
Explore San Diego
Podcasts
Get a copy of a news story
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Warnings
Seen on FOX 5
Primary Election
Primary election results
California Primary Voter Guide
Voter Resources for the California Primary
Sports
Padres
Neighborhood All-Stars
High School Sports
Contests
Be Our Guest
About Us
Our Team
FOX 5 TV Schedule
Jobs at Fox 5
Advertise with FOX 5
Terms of Use
High Definition Media Specifications
Closed Captioning Info
Public File Help
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
rape
A convicted serial killer and rapist was executed as 2 women who survived his attacks watched
Man arrested on suspicion of raping, torturing woman in Rancho Peñasquitos
Suspect arrested in 1995 rape series
Ex-con admits raping woman in City Heights
Police: Social worker told victim that sex was necessary for mental health treatment
More rape Headlines
Judge may prevent ‘Bolder-than-Most’ rapist’s placement in East County
Judge may still reconsider placing ‘Bolder-than-Most’ rapist in East County
Father charged with rape after missing Tennessee girl is found in Wisconsin
Man drags woman into alley in OB sexual assault
Jury finds Yuma cop guilty of rape
Man headed to trial for alleged sex assault in East Village
College student allegedly raped hours after attending a #MeToo rally
‘Devastated’: Judge places ‘Bolder-Than-Most’ rapist in East County despite protest
Soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo accused of rape
Mother of 7-year-old rape victim in India says attacker should be hanged