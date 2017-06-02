Skip to content
fox5sandiego.com
San Diego
63°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
News Apps
Email Newsletters
Remarkable Women 2020
Coronavirus
Hidden History
Politics
Traffic
Morning News
Local
California
National
World
Entertainment
Health
Business
Tech
Border Report
Earthquakes
Explore San Diego
Podcasts
Get a copy of a news story
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Warnings
Seen on FOX 5
Primary Election
Primary election results
California Primary Voter Guide
Voter Resources for the California Primary
Sports
Padres
Neighborhood All-Stars
High School Sports
Contests
Be Our Guest
About Us
Our Team
FOX 5 TV Schedule
Jobs at Fox 5
Advertise with FOX 5
Terms of Use
High Definition Media Specifications
Closed Captioning Info
Public File Help
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Rancho Santa Fe
Water truck crashes off Rancho Santa Fe road
San Diego stylist launches virtual hair academy
Crews knock down residential fire in Rancho Santa Fe
Annual holiday toy drive launches in Rancho Santa Fe
2 injured after BMW crashes into construction fence
More Rancho Santa Fe Headlines
Firefighters recover car from embankment
Crews battle brush fire in Rancho Santa Fe
Man accused of love triangle shooting faces trial after 30 years in hiding
Man accused of strangling father in Rancho Santa Fe home enters insanity plea
Man trapped in car under power lines after crash
Helen Woodward Animal Center empties its kennels
DUI suspect gets car stuck in tree with beehive
Rancho Santa Fe couple in 70s sentenced for fraud, tax evasion
Residents bound by masked gunmen in Rancho Santa Fe home-invasion robbery
Man accused of strangling father in Rancho Santa Fe home could face death penalty