Rancho Penasquitos
Woman pleads guilty in DUI crash that killed pedestrian
E-bike donated to man battling Parkinson's whose own bike was stolen
Video
Electric bike stolen from man with Parkinson's
Video
Residents worry sinkhole repairs could hinder fire evacuations
Crews halt gas leak in Rancho Peñasquitos
More Rancho Penasquitos Headlines
Hundreds lose power in North County
Woman hit by car dies
Teen hospitalized after runaway truck crash
DNA tests confirm mountain lion killed by authorities attacked boy
Mountain lion killed after boy attacked in Rancho Peñasquitos canyon
Child attacked by mountain lion in Rancho Peñasquitos canyon
Man arrested on suspicion of raping, torturing woman in Rancho Peñasquitos
Woman claims she was kidnapped, held in Rancho Peñasquitos condo
Unrepaired sinkhole worries Rancho Peñasquitos residents
Controversial North County development moves closer to approval