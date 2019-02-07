Skip to content
Rancho Bernardo
2 charged in Rancho Bernardo teen's murder
Video
Police make arrest in Rancho Bernardo homicide
Video
Armed man prompts evacuations at Pizza Hut
Man wandering Rancho Bernardo ‘covered in green paint’ chased, tased
Hundreds lose power in North County
More Rancho Bernardo Headlines
Motorcyclist dies after crash on I-15
Man stabbed after confronting suspected car burglar
Deceased Rancho Bernardo resident recognized with honorary street naming
Local WWII veteran meets Gov. Newsom during quest to visit all 50 states
Rancho Bernardo wrestler to compete on California National Team
Would-be thieves fail to steal ATM from Phil’s BBQ
47 cockatiels rescued from small apartment up for adoption
2 teen girls seriously injured in Rancho Bernardo crash
Man suspected of robbing 2 local credit unions
Man robs Rancho Bernardo credit union