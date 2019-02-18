Skip to content
fox5sandiego.com
San Diego
63°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
News Apps
Email Newsletters
Remarkable Women 2020
Coronavirus
Hidden History
Politics
Traffic
Morning News
Local
California
National
World
Entertainment
Health
Business
Tech
Border Report
Earthquakes
Explore San Diego
Podcasts
Get a copy of a news story
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Warnings
Seen on FOX 5
Primary Election
Primary election results
California Primary Voter Guide
Voter Resources for the California Primary
Sports
Padres
Neighborhood All-Stars
High School Sports
Contests
Be Our Guest
About Us
Our Team
FOX 5 TV Schedule
Jobs at Fox 5
Advertise with FOX 5
Terms of Use
High Definition Media Specifications
Closed Captioning Info
Public File Help
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Rain
Alpine gets drenched by storm
Expect rain throughout county Wednesday
Rainy Sunday kicks off several days of wind, showers
Storm brings rainy, windy conditions across San Diego
Rain, thunderstorms possible in San Diego County
More Rain Headlines
Spring storm brings rain, lightning to San Diego area
Storm could bring light rain, thunderstorms to San Diego County
Recent rains cause spike in mold growth
City nearly triples number of pothole repair crews
Even more rain, snow on the way as super blooms flourish
Mild winter storm douses San Diego area
Weekend rain kicks off series of three storms
Winter storm brings rain, mountain snow to county
SeaWorld closed Thursday due to rain, gusty winds
Wet weather impacting local farmers markets