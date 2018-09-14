Skip to content
Rady Children's Hospital
Rady Children’s hit by data breach with more than 2,300 patients possibly affected
Officials assure public safety as patients are evaluated for coronavirus at local hospitals
Video
Rady Children’s patient returns home for holiday visit
Rady Children’s Hospital receives $200M donation
17 pediatric ICU employees pregnant at the same time
More Rady Children's Hospital Headlines
Mother warns others as 8-year-old girl recovers from rat-bite fever
County health officials warn to protect against potential measles outbreak
Boy walking on freeway ramp hit by pickup truck
2 girls hit by pickup in South Bay
Law enforcement delivers 3,500 teddy bears to Rady Children’s patients
Girl, 11, hospitalized after falling off scooter on boardwalk
Chick-fil-A Family Night raises money for Teddy Bear Drive
Teen shark attack victim released from hospital
Mother of shark attack victim speaks: ‘He’s a warrior’
Man runs from Seattle to San Diego, stopping at children’s hospitals for good cause