Skip to content
fox5sandiego.com
San Diego
63°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
News Apps
Email Newsletters
Remarkable Women 2020
Coronavirus
Hidden History
Politics
Traffic
Morning News
Local
California
National
World
Entertainment
Health
Business
Tech
Border Report
Earthquakes
Explore San Diego
Podcasts
Get a copy of a news story
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Warnings
Seen on FOX 5
Primary Election
Primary election results
California Primary Voter Guide
Voter Resources for the California Primary
Sports
Padres
Neighborhood All-Stars
High School Sports
Contests
Be Our Guest
About Us
Our Team
FOX 5 TV Schedule
Jobs at Fox 5
Advertise with FOX 5
Terms of Use
High Definition Media Specifications
Closed Captioning Info
Public File Help
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Racism
Investigators believe fires at 3 black churches were intentionally set
School system employee loses job after screaming racial slurs at man in grocery store
Two Miramar-based Marines under investigation following blackface social media post
‘My KKK friends will burn your family’: Deputy’s bodycam catches woman’s threat
Virginia governor says he wants ‘to heal that pain’ of racial inequality, won’t resign
More Racism Headlines
County commissioner tells black woman he belongs to ‘master race’
Hospital fires man who wore T-shirt with noose, Confederate flag to polls
Man dressed as Ku Klux Klan member wins bar’s Halloween costume contest
Man launches into racist rant on Ryanair plane – but gets to keep his seat
Dear Abby answer on ‘foreign names’ called racist
Escondido High principal condemns students’ use of racial slur
Mollie Tibbetts’ father: Don’t use her death to promote ‘racist’ views
‘You’re all illegal. Go back to Mexico’: Video shows woman unleashing racist rant against mother, son
‘You don’t deserve American food’: Man attacks Egyptian students at McDonald’s, police say
Middle school teacher secretly ran white supremacist podcast, says it was satire