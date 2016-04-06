Skip to content
Qualcomm Stadium
Qualcomm officially out as SDCCU stadium signs go up
The ‘Q’ to be renamed as SDCCU Stadium
City Council to consider renaming the ‘Q’ to SDCCU Stadium
City Council will be asked to rename the ‘Q’ as ‘SDCCU Stadium’
Bids are in for naming rights of Qualcomm Stadium
More Qualcomm Stadium Headlines
Facing uncertain future, Qualcomm Stadium will host 570 events through next June
City Attorney: Qualcomm Stadium memo leaker should resign
City council votes against special election
Qualcomm Stadium property, practice facility valued at $110M
SoccerCity future hangs in the balance
Landon Donovan explains why he supports Soccer City plan
SoccerCity would bring in millions of dollars for region, study says
Group pushing for pro-soccer team unveils Mission Valley site plan
Developer Doug Manchester to discuss NFL stadium with councilman
Developer sees SDSU expanding to Qualcomm Stadium site