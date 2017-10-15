Skip to content
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico's emergency director fired after discovery of unused Hurricane Maria supplies
A 6.4 magnitude earthquake hits Puerto Rico on a second day of strong temblors; at least 1 killed
6.0-magnitude earthquake strikes off Puerto Rico coast
Woman next in line to be Puerto Rico’s governor doesn’t want the job
Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rosselló is stepping down amid chat scandal and massive protests
Facing controversy, Puerto Rico gov. says he won’t run for reelection
20K pallets of water meant for hurricane victims found near unused Puerto Rico runway
Man harasses woman for wearing a Puerto Rico shirt, saying it’s ‘un-American’
Puerto Rico loses power across entire island
Watch: Puerto Rico school erupts in joy when power returns after 112 days
Even though its stores are still closed, this company is paying its employees in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico working to cancel Whitefish contract
Dad sells his truck so he can afford to rescue sons in Puerto Rico
LA Dodgers hero says mom watched him on TV run by generator
Puerto Rico governor plans to restore 95% of power by December