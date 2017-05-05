Skip to content
fox5sandiego.com
San Diego
63°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
News Apps
Email Newsletters
Remarkable Women 2020
Coronavirus
Hidden History
Politics
Traffic
Morning News
Local
California
National
World
Entertainment
Health
Business
Tech
Border Report
Earthquakes
Explore San Diego
Podcasts
Get a copy of a news story
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Warnings
Seen on FOX 5
Primary Election
Primary election results
California Primary Voter Guide
Voter Resources for the California Primary
Sports
Padres
Neighborhood All-Stars
High School Sports
Contests
Be Our Guest
About Us
Our Team
FOX 5 TV Schedule
Jobs at Fox 5
Advertise with FOX 5
Terms of Use
High Definition Media Specifications
Closed Captioning Info
Public File Help
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
prison
7-on-1 brawl at Donovan State Prison sends 3 to hospital
Police find man who escaped from San Quentin at NorCal Taco Bell
Officials: Inmate broke out of San Quentin, carjacked someone to escape
7 inmates killed, 17 others injured in South Carolina prison brawl
Man who escaped from prison 37 years ago has been captured
More prison Headlines
Child sex offender released from 300-year sentence on ‘technicality’
Ex-guard charged with trying to smuggle drugs into prison
Video shows jail inmates clapping for accused cop killer
Officers, counselor at South Bay prison injured in assaults
Aaron Hernandez’s life in prison: Fights, blocked doors, and a metal shiv