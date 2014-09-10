Skip to content
fox5sandiego.com
San Diego
63°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
News Apps
Email Newsletters
Remarkable Women 2020
Coronavirus
Hidden History
Politics
Traffic
Morning News
Local
California
National
World
Entertainment
Health
Business
Tech
Border Report
Earthquakes
Explore San Diego
Podcasts
Get a copy of a news story
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Warnings
Seen on FOX 5
Primary Election
Primary election results
California Primary Voter Guide
Voter Resources for the California Primary
Sports
Padres
Neighborhood All-Stars
High School Sports
Contests
Be Our Guest
About Us
Our Team
FOX 5 TV Schedule
Jobs at Fox 5
Advertise with FOX 5
Terms of Use
High Definition Media Specifications
Closed Captioning Info
Public File Help
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Prison Escapee
2 sex offenders escape detention center days after riot in facility
Police find man who escaped from San Quentin at NorCal Taco Bell
Officials: Inmate broke out of San Quentin, carjacked someone to escape
French convict escapes prison again — this time with a hijacked helicopter
Police recapture inmate who escaped East County fire camp
More Prison Escapee Headlines
Inmate disappears from East County fire camp
Man who escaped from prison 37 years ago has been captured
Officials suggest violent jail escapees could be hiding nearby
Manhunt continues for 3 ‘very dangerous’ inmates who escaped O.C. jail
Mexican drug lord ‘El Chapo’ Guzman escapes prison again
Prison escapee David Sweat moved from hospital to prison
Real-life ‘Shawshank’ escapee caught 56 years later
Drug suspect escapes from jail