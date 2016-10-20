Skip to content
Presidential Campaign
Kamala Harris officially kicks off presidential run with Oakland rally
Facebook suspends former Cambridge Analytica contractor
Oprah Winfrey insists she’s not running for president
Sen. Barbara Boxer to introduce bill to end Electoral College
Nevada judge denies Trump request to preserve early voting ballots
Emotions run high in final days of 2016 campaign
Melania Trump to focus on social media bullying if she becomes first lady
What are the odds of Trump, Clinton winning the 2016 presidential election?
DOJ obtains warrant allowing it to search Clinton aide’s emails
Clinton: We told Comey ‘to put it all right on the table’
Plane carrying Mike Pence skids off runway, no injuries reported
Obama leaves San Diego — likely final time to area as president
Monday is the last day San Diegans can register to vote
Barack Obama’s San Diego trip likely to be last as president
Donald Trump: ‘I will totally accept’ election results ‘if I win’