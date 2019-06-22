Skip to content
President Trump
Man arrested outside White House after threatening to assassinate Trump
White House withdraws ambassador nomination of San Diego businessman
Trump raises $15M during California fundraising visit
Trump says he canceled secret Camp David meeting with Taliban leaders
Trump launches military Space Command
More President Trump Headlines
Joe Walsh to challenge Trump for 2020 Republican primary
Trump campaigns for A$AP Rocky’s release from Swedish prison
Trump accused of racism in tweets directed at Democratic congresswomen
Trump fires back after UK ambassador calls him ‘inept’
Catch the day’s top headlines on the FOX 5 Weekend Update
Jimmy Carter questions the legitimacy of Trump’s presidency
‘She’s not my type,’ says Trump of assault accuser
Trump announces new ‘hard-hitting’ sanctions against Iran
Trump delays ICE raids until Congress can ‘work out a solution’
Trump responds to latest sexual assault allegation