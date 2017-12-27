Skip to content
President Barack Obama
‘Nothing is more heartbreaking’: Obama offers emotional tribute to Kobe Bryant
Obama urges Americans to reject language from leaders that ‘normalizes racist sentiments’
10 most admired men, women in the world
Barack Obama praises San Diego Sikh man who posted photo in rainbow turban
Los Angeles renames street after former President Obama
More President Barack Obama Headlines
Obama dons Santa hat, brings gifts to young hospital patients
Trump set to reimpose all Iran sanctions lifted by Obama
Mailed pipe bombs spread fear in several states, and officials say there may be more packages
Secret Services intercepts two ‘suspicious packages’ addressed to Obama, Clinton
Obama implores Californians to vote and ‘restore some sanity in our politics’
Obama, Biden now a crime-fighting duo
Obamas will be on and off camera in unique Netflix deal
Obama: ‘Go keep changing the world in 2018’
Ex-prison chef opens restaurant after Obama commutes his sentence
Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton remain most admired man and woman in U.S.