Prescription Drugs
DEA sets up tip line to report doctors, pharmacies that illegally prescribe drugs
House to vote on bill lowering prescription drug prices
Prescription drug deaths declined in 2018, report shows
Recall of blood pressure drug losartan expanded
Local medical worker traded phony prescriptions for ‘lavish dinners,’ gifts
More Prescription Drugs Headlines
Driver in fatal crash had dog’s Xanax in system, records say
Local woman known as ‘Drug Llama’ accused of selling fentanyl that killed baby
Scripps Ranch businessman gets prison time for drug-mailing scheme
FDA recalls common blood pressure for possible cancer link
Police seek teen who stole prescription drugs from La Mesa garage
Catholic school mom admits to supplying students with drugs
The 5 most expensive prescription drugs in the United States
Detectives seek answers in CVS drug heist
San Diegans turn in 5 tons of prescription drugs
String of CVS robberies may be connected