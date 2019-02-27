Skip to content
fox5sandiego.com
San Diego
63°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
News Apps
Email Newsletters
Remarkable Women 2020
Coronavirus
Hidden History
Politics
Traffic
Morning News
Local
California
National
World
Entertainment
Health
Business
Tech
Border Report
Earthquakes
Explore San Diego
Podcasts
Get a copy of a news story
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Warnings
Seen on FOX 5
Primary Election
Primary election results
California Primary Voter Guide
Voter Resources for the California Primary
Sports
Padres
Neighborhood All-Stars
High School Sports
Contests
Be Our Guest
About Us
Our Team
FOX 5 TV Schedule
Jobs at Fox 5
Advertise with FOX 5
Terms of Use
High Definition Media Specifications
Closed Captioning Info
Public File Help
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
power outage
Hundreds lose power in South Bay
Hundreds lose power in North County
Thousands without electricity after unplanned power outage
Power outage grounds flights at John Wayne Airport
Power outage affects evening commute in Poway
More power outage Headlines
Thousands around county wake up without power
Outage leaves 2,500 without power near La Jolla
Power restored in Manhattan after hours-long partial blackout
Nearly 3,000 without power in La Mesa area
Outage leaves 2,000 in South Bay without power
1 injured when vehicle fire spreads to brush in Ramona
Outage leaves 1,700 without power
Power outages knock out lights for thousands across county
Outage knocks out power for more than 1,600
South Bay outage leaves more than 1,100 without power