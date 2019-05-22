Skip to content
fox5sandiego.com
San Diego
63°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
News Apps
Email Newsletters
Remarkable Women 2020
Coronavirus
Hidden History
Politics
Traffic
Morning News
Local
California
National
World
Entertainment
Health
Business
Tech
Border Report
Earthquakes
Explore San Diego
Podcasts
Get a copy of a news story
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Warnings
Seen on FOX 5
Primary Election
Primary election results
California Primary Voter Guide
Voter Resources for the California Primary
Sports
Padres
Neighborhood All-Stars
High School Sports
Contests
Be Our Guest
About Us
Our Team
FOX 5 TV Schedule
Jobs at Fox 5
Advertise with FOX 5
Terms of Use
High Definition Media Specifications
Closed Captioning Info
Public File Help
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Poway Synagogue Shooting
Street renamed for Poway synagogue shooting victim
Synagogue shooting victim to sue Chabad of Poway
Poway to rename street in honor of synagogue shooting victim
Suspected Poway synagogue shooter charged with murder, hate crimes
Poway City Council votes to tighten security at places of worship
More Poway Synagogue Shooting Headlines
Suspected Poway synagogue shooter headed to trial
Man recounts face-off with gunman in synagogue shooting trial
Suspected Poway synagogue shooter purchased gun at local store
Rabbi Goldstein addresses UN after Poway synagogue shooting
Senate approves resolution condemning Poway synagogue shooting
Religious leaders unite against hate in wake of Poway synagogue shooting
Watch: Poway synagogue shooting victim’s daughter speaks out
Judge grants defense more time to review evidence in Poway synagogue shooting
‘God is always there to protect you’: Rabbi Goldstein shares healing process
Poway synagogue dedicates Torah scroll in memory of shooting victim