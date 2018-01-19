Skip to content
San Diego
Port of San Diego
Imperial Beach City Council decides against controversial ‘comfort station’
Residents fight Port’s proposal to develop Point Loma trail
Port of San Diego grants lease for symphony’s Bayside Performance Park
Port of San Diego to test new technology to clean out waterways
Coronado residents sound off about Port’s plans for Ferry Landing
More Port of San Diego Headlines
#WONDERFRONT initiative brings life to local running trails
Imperial Beach residents speak out about proposed public restrooms
New ‘pod hotel’ to offer cheap sleep near San Diego Bay
Holiday By the Bay opens at San Diego Bayfront Park
Judge mulls motion to dismiss suit aimed at cleaning up sewage from Mexico
$3.50 rental car fee fight threatens Chula Vista bayfront project
Tour the San Diego International Boat Show
Officials tout Port of San Diego-Navy sea rise agreement
Chula Vista Bayfront plans moving forward five years after power plant implosion
Port of San Diego unveils next generation EV charging stations