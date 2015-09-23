Skip to content
fox5sandiego.com
San Diego
63°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
News Apps
Email Newsletters
Remarkable Women 2020
Coronavirus
Hidden History
Politics
Traffic
Morning News
Local
California
National
World
Entertainment
Health
Business
Tech
Border Report
Earthquakes
Explore San Diego
Podcasts
Get a copy of a news story
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Warnings
Seen on FOX 5
Primary Election
Primary election results
California Primary Voter Guide
Voter Resources for the California Primary
Sports
Padres
Neighborhood All-Stars
High School Sports
Contests
Be Our Guest
About Us
Our Team
FOX 5 TV Schedule
Jobs at Fox 5
Advertise with FOX 5
Terms of Use
High Definition Media Specifications
Closed Captioning Info
Public File Help
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Pope Francis
37,000 women sign letter calling on Pope Francis to answer questions about abuse
Pope says ‘outrage’ justified over Irish Church abuse
Pope criticizes Trump administration over migrant family separations
Pope Francis tells gay man: ‘God made you like that and loves you like that’
Pope Francis says rescinding DACA is not ‘pro-life’
More Pope Francis Headlines
Vatican hospital offers to take in baby Charlie Gard
Pope, Trump offer support to parents of dying child Charlie Gard
A tale of Donald Trump’s visit with Pope Francis in 2 pictures
Trump tells Pope Francis: ‘I won’t forget what you said’
Local girl shares a special moment with the Pope
Pope takes moment to bless Coronado girl
Locals reflect on Pope Francis’ calls on climate
Pope Francis offers prayers in N.Y. after Mecca stampede
Pope Francis canonizes controversial saint Serra
Pope Francis backs Obama’s climate change efforts