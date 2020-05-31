Skip to content
Breaking News
Breaking News
Unrest erupts in San Diego, across nation over police violence
Police violence protests
Protesters upset over George Floyd killing march through downtown San Diego
Community rallies to clean up streets after La Mesa riots
Officials blame differing groups of ‘outsiders’ for violence
Protesters converge on White House over death of George Floyd
Protesters share the issues fueling their pain
More Police violence protests Headlines
National Guard patrols LA after night of violence
Video
Rioters torch banks, loot stores in La Mesa after protest turns violent
Video
Protesters rally in La Mesa, block I-8 amid week of unrest
Video
Point Loma caravan protesters demand justice for George Floyd
Before Floyd death, activists saw progress on police reforms
Video
Cities brace for increasing unrest, call in National Guard
Gallery
Pentagon puts military police on alert to go to Minneapolis
LAPD declares unlawful assembly after outbursts of violence at George Floyd protest downtown; at least 2 officers hurt
Video
Faulconer condemns Minneapolis officers over George Floyd death
Video
San Diego Sheriff: George Floyd’s death a ‘harsh reminder’ of how actions erode trust