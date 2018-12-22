Skip to content
police shooting
Police release graphic bodycam video of fatal shooting
Video
DA’s office clears officers in 3 shootings
2 arrested after drive-by shooting targets unmarked police car
Manhunt underway for Calif. detective’s suspected shooter
Slain CHP officer honored with procession, official tributes
Police release video of officer fatally shooting teen ‘in shooting stance’
No charges for Sacramento officers who fatally shot Stephon Clark
Officials ID man shot by officers during North County police chase
Governor reverses parole decision for cop killer
Men get prison time for shooting at deputies during chase
Man admits to firing gun into air before deputy shot him at Ice Cube concert
Former Chicago officer gets nearly 7 years in prison for shooting teen
Man denies assaulting deputy who shot him
Man dies after deputies shoot him at Del Taco
Man shot for allegedly attacking deputy with bat expected to survive