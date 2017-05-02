Skip to content
Police Chief Shelley Zimmerman
Retired Police Chief Shelley Zimmerman rules out mayoral run
Chief Shelley Zimmerman bids farewell to police force
David Nisleit is San Diego’s new police chief
Assistant Chief David Nisleit to replace Chief Shelley Zimmerman
City to review public input on selection of new police chief
More Police Chief Shelley Zimmerman Headlines
Hundreds rally in Chicano Park to ‘defend’ murals
New SDPD chief selection faces scrutiny
Public input sought in selection of new police chief
San Diego’s crime rate hits 27-year low
Faulconer asked to add national search for new SDPD chief to budget
SDPD should offer cops highest pay in region, chief says
Civil rights leaders question dismissal of hate motive in poolside shooting