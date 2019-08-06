Skip to content
fox5sandiego.com
San Diego
63°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
News Apps
Email Newsletters
Remarkable Women 2020
Coronavirus
Hidden History
Politics
Traffic
Morning News
Local
California
National
World
Entertainment
Health
Business
Tech
Border Report
Earthquakes
Explore San Diego
Podcasts
Get a copy of a news story
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Warnings
Seen on FOX 5
Primary Election
Primary election results
California Primary Voter Guide
Voter Resources for the California Primary
Sports
Padres
Neighborhood All-Stars
High School Sports
Contests
Be Our Guest
About Us
Our Team
FOX 5 TV Schedule
Jobs at Fox 5
Advertise with FOX 5
Terms of Use
High Definition Media Specifications
Closed Captioning Info
Public File Help
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
police chase
Carjacking suspect runs through home during chase
Motorcyclist hospitalized after crashing into car while evading police
SUV leads 90-minute pursuit through LA
Video
Suspected truck thief leads police chase across county
Wrong-way driver kills Marine during police chase
Video
More police chase Headlines
Police chase ends with surrender in front of family medicine practice
Driver killed in crash during police chase ID’d
High-speed chase ends in crash, arrest
Chase ends with suspected truck thief’s arrest
Officers say police chase may have been misunderstanding
Police chase with suspected drunk driver ends in crash
Stolen car rolls off road during high-speed chase
DUI suspect takes out wall in police chase
Police arrest suspected bank robbers after 40-minute chase
Biker crashes after going off-road in East County chase