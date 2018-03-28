Skip to content
police brutality
Deputies used ‘unreasonable and unnecessary’ force in Vista arrest, prosecutor says
Video shows inmate with mental illness being beaten in California jail
Colorado cop accused of using excessive force moved to desk work
Watch: Video shows officer hitting 14-year-old twice during arrest
Lawsuit: Victim left to die in van overlooked at police impound lot for 49 days
Officer suspended after video shows him repeatedly punching naked woman in hospital
Video of rough arrests prompts review by Sheriff’s Department
Police officer is seen on video kicking a man in the head during an arrest
Baton Rouge police fire officer who shot Alton Sterling
Police chief considers plea to ban chokehold maneuver