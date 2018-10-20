Skip to content
fox5sandiego.com
San Diego
63°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
News Apps
Email Newsletters
Remarkable Women 2020
Coronavirus
Hidden History
Politics
Traffic
Morning News
Local
California
National
World
Entertainment
Health
Business
Tech
Border Report
Earthquakes
Explore San Diego
Podcasts
Get a copy of a news story
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Warnings
Seen on FOX 5
Primary Election
Primary election results
California Primary Voter Guide
Voter Resources for the California Primary
Sports
Padres
Neighborhood All-Stars
High School Sports
Contests
Be Our Guest
About Us
Our Team
FOX 5 TV Schedule
Jobs at Fox 5
Advertise with FOX 5
Terms of Use
High Definition Media Specifications
Closed Captioning Info
Public File Help
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Point Loma
Missing man’s body recovered from water near Sunset Cliffs
Residents fight Port’s proposal to develop Point Loma trail
Officers ID’d in fatal arrest of home-invasion suspect
Home-invasion suspect who died following difficult arrest ID’d
Planning board votes to support protected bike lanes in Point Loma
More Point Loma Headlines
Chef Billy ‘Butter’ Joyce fuels pro-athletes in San Diego
Residents rally against low-income housing project in Point Loma
Residents were concerned about huge tree before fatal collapse
3 San Diego patrol cars damaged in chase
Masked man fires gun in 7-Eleven, leaves in taxicab
Phil’s BBQ closes in Point Loma for $1.25M renovation
Parishioners at historic Point Loma chapel may lose their church
Woman killed in hit-and-run was reportedly standing in street
Victim killed in parking lot shooting ID’d as 20-year-old woman
Police need help finding man suspected of shooting woman in Point Loma