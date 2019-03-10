Skip to content
fox5sandiego.com
San Diego
63°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
News Apps
Email Newsletters
Remarkable Women 2020
Coronavirus
Hidden History
Politics
Traffic
Morning News
Local
California
National
World
Entertainment
Health
Business
Tech
Border Report
Earthquakes
Explore San Diego
Podcasts
Get a copy of a news story
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Warnings
Seen on FOX 5
Primary Election
Primary election results
California Primary Voter Guide
Voter Resources for the California Primary
Sports
Padres
Neighborhood All-Stars
High School Sports
Contests
Be Our Guest
About Us
Our Team
FOX 5 TV Schedule
Jobs at Fox 5
Advertise with FOX 5
Terms of Use
High Definition Media Specifications
Closed Captioning Info
Public File Help
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Plane Crash
4 killed in plane crash near Corona airport
Video
Pilot walks away from East County plane crash unhurt
10 die in private plane crash near Dallas
5 dead after sightseeing planes collide in Alaska
Mexican authorities find wreckage of plane carrying 13 people
More Plane Crash Headlines
At least 41 dead in Russian passenger plane fire
Boeing 737 arriving from Guantanamo Bay crashes into Florida river
Pilot killed in fiery plane crash at airport in Orange County
Man killed in Oceanside plane crash had cocaine, marijuana in system: report
Investigators find ‘similarities’ between Ethiopian and Lion Air crashes, official says
Investigation continues after small plane crashes into Riverside neighborhood
1 dead after plane crashes at residential area in Riverside
At least 1 dead after small plane collides with another aircraft at Compton airport
Multiple airlines continue to fly Boeing 737 MAX 8s
Ethiopian Airlines crash is second disaster involving Boeing 737 MAX 8 in months