Petco Park
John Cena pays out $1 bet to Padres’ Logan Allen
Local startup’s peanut butter whiskey gets shoutout from Foo Fighters frontman
New fan favorite foods available at Petco Park
Padres to host Autism Awareness night
Padres, Ballast Point team up to introduce Swingin’ Friar Ale
More Petco Park Headlines
4 teenagers arrested in connection to beating near Petco Park
Man not expected to survive attack by group of teens near Petco Park
City unveils Trevor Hoffman Way
Street in front of Petco Park renamed to honor Trevor Hoffman
Teen hit by trolley near Petco Park
99-year-old WWII vet stops by Opening Day on cross country tour
Padres face Brewers in 2018 home opener
San Diego Padres 2018 Schedule
MTS to boost trolley service for Padres Opening Day
Padres to extend protective netting at Petco Park