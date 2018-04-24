Skip to content
fox5sandiego.com
San Diego
63°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
News Apps
Email Newsletters
Remarkable Women 2020
Coronavirus
Hidden History
Politics
Traffic
Morning News
Local
California
National
World
Entertainment
Health
Business
Tech
Border Report
Earthquakes
Explore San Diego
Podcasts
Get a copy of a news story
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Warnings
Seen on FOX 5
Primary Election
Primary election results
California Primary Voter Guide
Voter Resources for the California Primary
Sports
Padres
Neighborhood All-Stars
High School Sports
Contests
Be Our Guest
About Us
Our Team
FOX 5 TV Schedule
Jobs at Fox 5
Advertise with FOX 5
Terms of Use
High Definition Media Specifications
Closed Captioning Info
Public File Help
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Paradise Hills
9-year-old boy fighting for his life after family shooting
Paradise Hills shooting victim identified
Man shot, killed outside family home
$1M bail set for man shot by SWAT snipers during Valentine’s Day standoff
Man shot by SWAT sniper suffers life-threatening injuries
More Paradise Hills Headlines
SWAT sniper shoots armed man in Paradise Hills standoff
Family escapes house fire in Paradise Hills
Woman hospitalized following Paradise Hills shooting
2 officers hurt after medical call turns into brawl
Woman, teen injured in Paradise Hills shootout
Crews extinguish small brush fire near Paradise Hills
Gunfire narrowly misses man in South Bay home
Domestic fight prompts police to evacuate apartment complex
Search for missing Paradise Hills woman ends
Authorities identify 76-year-old man killed in Paradise Hills Fire