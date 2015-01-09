Skip to content
fox5sandiego.com
San Diego
63°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
News Apps
Email Newsletters
Remarkable Women 2020
Coronavirus
Hidden History
Politics
Traffic
Morning News
Local
California
National
World
Entertainment
Health
Business
Tech
Border Report
Earthquakes
Explore San Diego
Podcasts
Get a copy of a news story
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Warnings
Seen on FOX 5
Primary Election
Primary election results
California Primary Voter Guide
Voter Resources for the California Primary
Sports
Padres
Neighborhood All-Stars
High School Sports
Contests
Be Our Guest
About Us
Our Team
FOX 5 TV Schedule
Jobs at Fox 5
Advertise with FOX 5
Terms of Use
High Definition Media Specifications
Closed Captioning Info
Public File Help
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Pageants
Miss America pageant bans 4 ‘rebellious’ states from competition
Former Miss USA and Miss Universe Chelsi Smith dies after battle with liver cancer
Miss New York crowned Miss America
Miss America pageant drops swimsuit competition
Will Miss California USA India Williams win?
More Pageants Headlines
Miss New Mexico gets her crown – 68 years later
Baghdad holds Miss Iraq pageant for first time in 43 years
Miss Oklahoma Olivia Jordan crowned Miss USA 2015
Runner-up rips crown from pageant winner’s head
Colombia beats out USA in Miss Universe pageant
Miss Universe contestants show off eccentric and sexy costumes
2015 Miss California USA Pageant preview