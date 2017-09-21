Skip to content
fox5sandiego.com
San Diego
63°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
News Apps
Email Newsletters
Remarkable Women 2020
Coronavirus
Hidden History
Politics
Traffic
Morning News
Local
California
National
World
Entertainment
Health
Business
Tech
Border Report
Earthquakes
Explore San Diego
Podcasts
Get a copy of a news story
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Warnings
Seen on FOX 5
Primary Election
Primary election results
California Primary Voter Guide
Voter Resources for the California Primary
Sports
Padres
Neighborhood All-Stars
High School Sports
Contests
Be Our Guest
About Us
Our Team
FOX 5 TV Schedule
Jobs at Fox 5
Advertise with FOX 5
Terms of Use
High Definition Media Specifications
Closed Captioning Info
Public File Help
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Padres
Wil Myers arrives at Padres spring training after rumor-filled off-season
Video
Padres pitcher arrested for breaking into home
Video
Artist erects sculpture outside Petco Park to protest bee extermination
Padres temporarily lose Twitter handle after Mother’s Day stunt
Handshakes show off bond between Padres teammates
More Padres Headlines
Padres fan thrown out for heckling Dbacks outfielder from San Diego
Padres announce giveaways, start selling tickets for next season
Don Welke, Padres VP of scouting, dead at 75
Fists fly in bench-clearing brawl between Padres and Rockies
Padres rookie Adam Cimber developed unique pitch as a teen
Padres infield defense shined on Opening Day despite loss
Kevin Towers elected to Padres Hall of Fame
Fernando Tatis Jr. enjoying first big league spring training with Padres
Padres celebrate the life of late GM Kevin Towers
Padres’ Wil Myers visits kids at Rady Children’s Hospital