Otay Mesa
311 pounds of meth found hidden in stone cargo
Crews keep watchful eye on smoldering scrap metal after fire at auto-wrecking yard
Video
Man trapped by flatbed truck dies
Arson suspect ‘extremely dangerous’ to San Diego residents, judge says
Gas leak forces South Bay residents to evacuate
More Otay Mesa Headlines
‘Drag Queen Storytime’ sparks heated protest at library
Brush fire crosses US-Mexico border
Nearly 4 tons of weed found inside jalapeños shipment
Vehicle fire burns in Otay Mesa
Evacuations lifted for 490-acre brush fire in Otay Mesa
Grocery store in Otay Mesa robbed at gunpoint
Outage leaves 2,000 in South Bay without power
Several injured in South Bay pileup
Crews battle 10-acre fire along border
Family business loses everything in massive South Bay junkyard fire