Oscars
Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s Oscar performance took people off the deep end
San Diego’s Adam Lambert performs with Queen at Oscars
Oscars results 2019: See the full list of winners
View from the Oscars: Check out our red carpet photo gallery
Your complete viewing guide to this year’s Oscars
More Oscars Headlines
Queen to perform at the Oscars
Netflix scores first best picture nomination
Oscars 2019: See who’s nominated
Kevin Hart stepping down from hosting the Oscars
SoCal man says instant fame after Kimmel’s Oscars surprise is mind-blowing
Westview High grad Kelly Marie Tran reunites with Star Wars actors at Oscars
Jordan Peele is first black screenwriter to win best original screenplay
We should be awarding an Oscar for this
Oscars Results: ‘The Shape of Water’ wins Best Picture
Kimmel skewers Weinstein, pays tribute to ‘Time’s Up’ movement