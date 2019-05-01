Skip to content
Orange County
Earthquake strikes Orange County
Police: No evidence of bullying in 10-year-old’s suicide
Human bones found during I-405 excavations
Spike in hate crimes reported in Orange County
SoCal babysitter charged with sexually assaulting boys
More Orange County Headlines
Video shows SoCal students give Nazi salute
Man arrested while trying to fix flat tires with gauze, Band-Aids
Orange County man confesses to fatally stabbing mother
Once a GOP hotbed, Orange County now has more registered Democrats than Republicans
4 killed in series of stabbings in Orange County
Power outage grounds flights at John Wayne Airport
Woman found bound and gagged in vacant SoCal house after moans heard outside
Measles case reported at UC Irvine
Parolee arrested following pursuit through Orange County
‘Avengers’ moviegoers in Orange County may have been exposed to measles