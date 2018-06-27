Skip to content
Opioid
Local company gets federal funding for opioid detection technology
Calif. opioid case adds 8 Sackler family members as defendents
Doctor, employees charged with illegally distributing opioids
Purdue Pharma files for bankruptcy
UCSD researchers find connection between popular opioid and low blood sugar
More Opioid Headlines
Historic trial tests whether Big Pharma can be held accountable for opioid epidemic
Study: Doctors and dentists continue to prescribe opioids to teens and young adults at high rates
CBD effective in treating heroin addiction, study finds
Women accused of lacing recovery home manager’s mac and cheese with heroin
Odds of dying from accidental opioid overdose in the US surpass those of dying in car accident
County Coalition drug report card reveals record number of opioid deaths
$2M worth of ‘fentanyl’ seized in bust turns out to be sugar, lab finds
SDPD officers use opioid antidote to save man during overdose
Nevada plans to become first state to execute inmate with fentanyl
Pharmacy to pay $75K for failing to keep accurate opioid records