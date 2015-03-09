Skip to content
fox5sandiego.com
San Diego
63°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
News Apps
Email Newsletters
Remarkable Women 2020
Coronavirus
Hidden History
Politics
Traffic
Morning News
Local
California
National
World
Entertainment
Health
Business
Tech
Border Report
Earthquakes
Explore San Diego
Podcasts
Get a copy of a news story
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Warnings
Seen on FOX 5
Primary Election
Primary election results
California Primary Voter Guide
Voter Resources for the California Primary
Sports
Padres
Neighborhood All-Stars
High School Sports
Contests
Be Our Guest
About Us
Our Team
FOX 5 TV Schedule
Jobs at Fox 5
Advertise with FOX 5
Terms of Use
High Definition Media Specifications
Closed Captioning Info
Public File Help
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
One Paseo
First ‘vibration yoga’ studio opens in Del Mar
A look inside One Paseo urban village in Carmel Valley
Carmel Valley’s One Paseo set to open
Council OKs downsized One Paseo project
Revamped ‘One Paseo’ project expected to pass
More One Paseo Headlines
One Paseo workshop welcomes community feedback
Council to take up future of controversial One Paseo project
One Paseo meeting to be held at Golden Hall
City gives final approval for One Paseo development