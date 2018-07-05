Skip to content
Old Town
Lane closures near Old Town expected through summer 2021
Navy, SANDAG agree to early plan for transit hub near Old Town
Rescuers free trapped woman who fell 30 feet
Security officer stabs man who tried to steal his gun at trolley station: police
Vandals target monuments at historic Presidio Park
Jury deadlocked in trial of man accused of UCSD student’s hit-and-run death
2 people badly hurt in 3-car freeway pileup
Bail cut in half for 92-year-old charged with murdering son
Man, 92, charged with murdering son with shotgun as he slept
92-year-old man arrested in murder of son
92-year-old man shoots, kills son in Old Town: SDPD
‘I was terrified’: Woman testifies against man accused of demanding sex at gunpoint
Celebrate Day of the Dead in Old Town
Police release sketch of Old Town stabbing suspect
Man stabbed during argument in Old Town