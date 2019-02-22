Skip to content
Oklahoma
Worker who installed secret cameras in homes given life sentence
Boss calls 911 after employee under attack sends text for help
Sanitation worker surprises boy with toy truck
Woman, 65, fled police and got tased over a ticket for a broken taillight
Man gave his chiropractor a 3-star review, then the replies began
Woman ‘floored’ after watching Goodwill employee trash her donations
Man says washing machine blew up, damaging his home
2 dead after tornado tears through Oklahoma town
Man finds 7-foot snake slithering into dryer vent
Window washers rescued after video shows out-of-control lift slam into building
Police: Woman arrested after ‘aggressively panhandling,’ assaulting officer
Doorbell camera captures the terrifying moment a snake attacks a man
Senior care worker accused of feeding jalapeno peppers to dementia patient
Man runs ‘military hospital’ for G.I. Joe action figures
Man accused of attacking 2 priests, stealing crucifix from Catholic church